BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man stole and wrecked his girlfriend’s car during an argument, officials say.

Felix De la Cruz, 18, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night, De la Cruz was arguing with his girlfriend at her apartment, located on Chicago Avenue near Brownsville.

Deputies spoke with the girlfriend who called about the disturbance. She told deputies she fell asleep after the argument and De la Cruz stayed awake in the living room.

While she was sleeping, De la Cruz took her car without consent and was involved in a car accident, a release from the CCSO stated. The car was impounded after the accident.

Texas Highway Patrol confirmed De la Cruz was involved in the accident.

His girlfriend decided to file charges against him and he was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center shortly after.