LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times, deputies say.

Lem Bernay Sheffield, 61, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a call regarding a woman who had been stabbed in the Laguna Heights area.

According to the release, when deputies arrived, the woman was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the suspect fled the scene.

At the crime scene, deputies gathered witness statements and found a knife, which they allege was used in the assault.

Investigators say, the woman told deputies she had gotten into an argument with Sheffield, who then stabbed her several times in the abdomen.

Moments later, Port Isabel Police Department found Sheffield and placed him under arrest.

Sheffield was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.