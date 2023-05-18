SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for shooting a gun after his ex-girlfriend tried to pick up her things following a breakup, authorities said.

Justin Michael Alaniz, 18, was arrested on two counts of deadly conduct, one count of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Avenue in Lozano, northeast of San Benito. There deputies made contact with a 20-year-old woman at a store on FM 1561 and FM 345.

The woman and Alaniz had recently separated, and she went with her sister to pick up belongings from his residence. Alaniz prevented her from getting her things, and grabbed a 9mm handgun when she threatened to call police, authorities said.

Deputies say the woman told them Alaniz lowered the gun towards her feet and pulled the slide back to chamber a round.

“Alaniz’s mother tried to calm him down, but he pointed the gun at his head and said ‘is this what you want,” the release stated.

The woman then walked to her sister when she heard a gunshot, but didn’t know where it was directed.

She told authorities that Alaniz had been using cocaine since the weekend.

Negotiators with the sheriff’s office, along with Cameron County Precinct 3 constables established a perimeter and made contact with Alaniz’s mother who was described as “uncooperative.” She was briefly detained and experienced a medical emergency, leading to EMS responding to treat her.

While EMS responded, Alaniz walked out of the home and was arrested. Investigators say they recovered two handguns and two long rifles, along with drugs.

During intake at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, authorities say they found a spent 9mm casing on him and a THC vape pen.