SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of running over his girlfriend.

Rolando Jaeden Alejandro, 20, was issued two arrest warrants for aggravated assault date/household member with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release from the CCSO.

On July 21, Cameron County Park Rangers responded to the southbound part of Beach Access #5 in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

According to deputies, the accident happened in a “no vehicular traffic” area.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman with severe bodily injuries lying on the ground. During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman had been hit by her boyfriend’s car.

Deputies identified the boyfriend as Alejandro. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Alejandro is asked to contact the Cameron County Park Ranger Division at (956) 459-8842 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.