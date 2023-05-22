Camilo Callejas Cardena, 33, was reported missing by family on May 18, deputies say. (Source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza press release)

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for helping finding a missing San Benito man.

According to a news release, Camilo Callejas Cardena, 44, was reported missing by his family on Thursday, May 18.

He was last seen and heard from since Monday, May 15 near the area of Highway 281 and FM 1421, which is in the San Pedro area.

Cardena was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with the word Nashville on it, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and yellow tennis shoes.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza press release)

According to deputies, they have initiated a search operation to find Cardena.

Search operations included aerial surveillance, ground search teams on foot and in ATV’s to cover areas and a Border Patrol tracking K9 unit search team.

“Despite the tireless efforts of law enforcement personnel, there have been no signs of Camilo Callejas thus far,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Anyone with information on Cardena’s whereabouts is asked to contact teh the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 544-6700.

The investigation is ongoing.