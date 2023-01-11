BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child.

Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges stem from events on Jan. 3 when deputies responded to the 7000 block of Los Lobos Drive in reference to a family disturbance. During the call, authorities discovered Guerra had allegedly assaulted a woman by striking her face at least 20 times while she was holding a child, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the woman, Guerra took her cell phone away while she was trying to contact emergency services, deputies stated.

On Jan. 10, deputies and investigators arrived at Guerra’s residence on the 2000 block of Alameda Drive in Brownsville and Guerra fled the scene on foot as soon as he saw law enforcement units outside of his residence, the sheriff’s office stated.

After a short pursuit, Guerra was taken into custody by deputies.

Guerra was served with additional warrants including evading arrest with motor vehicle, accident involving injury and criminal mischief, authorities said.