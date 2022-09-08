BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was harassing Cameron County Courthouse employees.

The sheriff’s social media post said employees notified deputies assigned at the courthouse of a man harassing employees and banging on a marked Cameron County Sheriff’s Office unit.

Deputies approached the man while he was sitting inside his vehicle but drove off and circled around the courthouse, said the sheriff’s office.

The driver led deputies on a chase through downtown Brownsville. He then entered an on-ramp to the expressway at 90mph.

He exited the expressway and blew out one of his tires and came to a full stop on an empty lot on the corner of Tampico Street and Naranjo Street in Brownsville, said the social post.

The suspect was identified as Damaso Christian Lerma and was placed under arrest.

Lerma was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.