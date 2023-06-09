BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly holding a woman against her will and resisting arrest, officials say.

Johnathan Hinojosa, 18, is charged with unlawful restraint and resisting arrest/search/transport.

On Wednesday, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Tonila and Tepepan, just north of the Brownsville airport, in reference to a physical disturbance taking place inside a vehicle.

Deputies saw a woman being grabbed by the wrist and held against her will by Hinojosa. The deputy recognized Hinojosa from prior incidents and ordered him to release the woman.

After a struggle with the woman, Hinojosa released her and was told to put his hands behind his back. When deputies approached Hinojosa, they say he resisted and a scuffle ensued.

After a brief struggle, Hinojosa was placed under arrest but refused to be transported.

Deputies were able to gain control of the situation and Hinojosa was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.