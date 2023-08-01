BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend for kicking him out, deputies said.

Jose Maria Duarte, 24, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the Cameron Park area in reference to a call about an assault.

When they arrived they located the suspect, later identified as Duarte and his vehicle.

The victim told deputies, she and Durante were arguing in the kitchen while holding her 1-year-old daughter.

The woman said she feared for their safety and decided to lock Duarte out of the residence.

Duarte convinced her to let him back in and began to grab her face, push her into the bedroom and hold a pocket knife towards her stomach, the release stated.

“During the course of the assault, the victim managed to flee with her daughter and call 911,” CCSO stated.

The child was not harmed during the assault and the woman refused medical treatment. The pocketknife used during the assault was found in Duarte’s vehicle and submitted for evidence.

Duarte was transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.