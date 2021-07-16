CCSO: Man faints on shrimp boat, pronounced dead an hour later

by: Samantha Garza

South Padre Island Coast Guard Station, PHOTO: Sheriff Eric Garza via Twitter

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO)— Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man that fainted on a shrimp boat, according to Sheriff Eric Garza.

The U.S. Coast Guard told CCSO that passengers on the shrimp boat called around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday to report that the man was acting “very aggressively” and then fainted, according to a case report.

Coast Guard arrived at the shrimp boat around 3 p.m. and arrived to the SPI Coastal Guard with the man around 3:38 p.m.

By the time the Coat Guard arrived at the shore, EMS was waiting to perform CPR and EKG procedures. After the life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the 38-year old man was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m.

Sheriff Garza tweeted that Justice of the Peace Ochoa ordered an autopsy of the body.

