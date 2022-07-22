OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who evaded arrest on a dirt bike.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 16, deputies noticed a dirt bike being operated on a public road without any license plate or lights.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dirt bike on Santos Gutierrez Street in Olmito, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

After a short chase, the driver of the dirt bike slipped and fell. He was identified as Jonathan Gutierrez.

Gutierrez did not sustain injuries and was placed under arrest for evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

Jonathan Gutierrez was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center without any incident.