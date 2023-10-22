HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing vehicles, authorities said.

Agustin Ramirez, 17, was charged with burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest on foot, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 19 authorities responded to the 1400 block of Hoss Lane regarding a vehicle burglary. While driving to the location dispatch notified deputies the suspects were still in the area.

Responding deputies located the suspects nearby Hermie Lane and a foot pursuit began, the release stated.

Authorities arrested one suspect, who was identified as Ramirez.

According to deputies, Ramirez confessed to burglarizing vehicles and recovered stolen items that he had in his possession, which matched the description reported by the vehicle owner.

Ramirez was booked into the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.