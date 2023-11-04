BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly choking and cutting his common-law wife with a knife during an argument over bills, authorities said.

Jose Antonio Castro Zavala, 48, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, assault impeding breath/circulation family violence and two counts of assault family violence, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, authorities responded to the 8600 block of North Oklahoma regarding an assault.

At the scene, a woman told deputies her common-law husband, identified as Zavala, had assaulted her while they were having an argument over bills and shared responsibilities.

The release stated, that during the argument, Zavala picked up a kitchen knife “out of frustration”, lowered it down and began to cut her right arm “in a reckless manner.”

The woman told deputies, Zavala began to choke and punch her before she asked her neighbors for help.

Zavala was booked into Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.