LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A suspect wanted in connection to a Laguna Heights murder is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Cameron County authorities say Jacobo Hernandez Hernandez, 41, is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon.

On July 25 Cameron County Deputies responded to the 200 block of Adams St. in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived, deputies found De Leon dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, authorities named Hernandez as a suspect after going through crucial evidence, witness statements and surveillance footage.

Investigators later secured an arrest warrant against Hernandez.

“A search was launched to find Hernandez but it was discovered that shortly after the murder he fled to Mexico to avoid apprehension,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a statement.

CCSO is working with multiple agencies for Hernandez’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.