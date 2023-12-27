BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to Cameron Park in regards to suspicious activity involving a truck, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said around 3 a.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Avenida Florencia where they located a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 High Country pickup truck.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the male driver but he fled on foot.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, deputies detained the driver who was identified as Yoshio Gael Hernandez, 19.

Hernandez told deputies the truck was stolen. The investigation further showed that the owner of the truck did not know the vehicle had been stolen and chose to press charges against Hernandez.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

The sheriff’s office charged Hernandez with theft, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest, a class A misdemeanor.