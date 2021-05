BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance in Harlingen.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Joe Alfaro, 25. Deputies later discovered he had a warrant.

After trying to arrest Alfaro, he ran away on foot but was caught shortly after. He was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and evading arrest.