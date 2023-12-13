BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Border Patrol detained a man attempting to smuggle bundles of marijuana across the border wall Tuesday.

The sheriff’s news release said authorities observed a man carrying large bundles by the border wall in the San Felipe Road area of Brownsville.

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement held the man and recovered three bundles of marijuana totaling a weight of 76 lbs.

The man, identified as Jesus Eduardo Flores-Porras, confessed to the smuggling attempt for which he was supposed to be paid $200, according to the news release.

Sheriff Deputies arrested Flores-Porras and transported him to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Flores-Porras was charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree Felony.