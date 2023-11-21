BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man was arrested at a Brownsville port of entry for attempting to smuggle armor piercing rounds into Mexico, officials say.

Josue N. Izaguirre, 41, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents after multiple caliber rounds were located inside his vehicle at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Izaguirre attempted to travel into Mexico when CBP agents discovered 300 .50 caliber armor piercing rounds located in the rear driver side quarter panel of the vehicle.

Authorities continued the investigation with a consensual search of Izaguirre’s residence, finding approximately 1,572 armor piercing .50 caliber rounds, three firearms and assorted ammunition.

The armor piercing rounds were intended to be smuggled into Mexico, including the 300 rounds inside Izaguirre’s vehicle, CCSO added.

CCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.