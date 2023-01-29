BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said.

Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Approximately 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, deputies responded to a call at the 6500 block of Vista Jardin in reference of a stolen vehicle, the release stated.

Upon arrival, the owner told the sheriff his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, valued at $7000, was stolen from the front of his property, sheriffs said.

“At the time the truck was taken, the owner’s house surveillance system was not working,” Sheriff Garza said in the release. “The deputy gathered all the information needed and the stolen truck was entered in the database creating an alert for anyone that came across the pickup truck.”

Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, a sheriff was dispatched to the Gateway International Bridge in reference to a man driving a stolen vehicle, deputies stated.

Upon arrival, the sheriff made contact with U.S. Customs and told sheriffs, Nunez was driving on the outbound lane a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, when they were alerted the truck was stolen, the release said.

According to the release, U.S. Customs detained and placed Nunez into custody.

“After further investigation, Cameron County Dispatch confirmed it was the stolen truck out of Cameron County,” Garza said in the release. “The truck was returned to the registered owner.”

Nunez was arrested and booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.