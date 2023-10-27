HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing onto private property and assaulting a neighbor after not finding his wallet, authorities said.

Zenaido Trinidad Becerra, 30, was charged with assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 25 authorities responded to the 26000 block of McLeod Road in reference to a disturbance.

At the scene, the victim reported a man, later identified as Becerra, was trespassing on his property. Deputies said the victim had “No Trespassing” signs on his property and Becerra was told to leave but refused to.

The neighbors later reported that Becerra had assaulted a victim because he could not find his wallet.

Becerra was placed under arrest but began resisting and kicked the door of the CCSO patrol unit causing damages, the release stated.

He was later booked into Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.