SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County sheriffs arrested a man who they say assaulted a pregnant woman after an argument over cheating and marital problems.

Jose Guerrero, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of assault of a pregnant woman, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Deputies arrived in San Benito regarding a family disturbance. The woman told sheriffs her common law husband, later identified as Guerrero, was highly intoxicated and was verbally abusive towards her.

The woman and Guerrero were arguing over cheating and marriage problems, the release stated. During the argument, Guerrero began punching the woman in the face several times.

During the investigation, authorities noticed swelling, and bruising on the woman’s face. She later mentioned she was four months pregnant and feared for her safety.

According to investigators, Guerrero was seen with blood on his hands and when asked what happened he allegedly responded, “nothing happened.”

Guerrero was taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.