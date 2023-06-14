BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is accused of assaulting his father for calling 911 during an argument.

Juan Francisco Sosa, 33, was arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of injury to an elderly person and evading arrest on foot.

On Monday, deputies responded to the Dakota Estates neighborhood, south of the Brownsville airport, after receiving an odd 911 call.

Deputies say the 911 call came from inside the home by Sosa’s 69-year-old father. The man told deputies his son began to argue with him and became highly irritated because he called 911.

Sosa then threw a spray bottle at his father, cutting his arm, deputies reported.

Several witnesses and the victim say Sosa ran from the scene.

Due to past incidents, deputies were aware that Sosa had a history of resisting and evading arrest. The deputies were able to locate Sosa by an abandoned property, but he ran away.

After a brief foot pursuit, Sosa was apprehended and placed under arrest. He was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.