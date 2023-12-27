BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in regard to an assault.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a Brownsville home where they were met by Carlos Antonio Garza, 26. As deputies conducted their investigation, Garza dropped a baggie of marijuana from his pant pocket.

Deputies detained Garza and during a pat down, they located a medicine bottle with individually packed baggies containing cocaine.

The deputies then made contact with a man and a woman who reported Garza assaulted them and trespassed into their residence. Deputies observed injuries that suggested assault on both of them.

Garza was arrested and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.

He is charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, assault, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.