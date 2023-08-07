BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was arrested Saturday.

According to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Graviel Gudino, 46, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to identify and tampering with identification numbers.

On Saturday, deputies obtained information about Gudino’s whereabouts and were able to find him at the 200 block of Morrison Rd in Brownsville and conducted a traffic stop on the car he was driving.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, deputies were able to identify the driver as Gudino and he was placed under arrest.

Additionally, deputies found a black handgun in the car with the serial number scraped off.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Gudino had another active warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of the 197th District Court.

Gudino was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of his case is ongoing.