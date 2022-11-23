CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said.

(Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

At 10:52 a.m. Monday, Flores-Gonzalez was approached by authorities and fled the scene. He was apprehended moments later, authorities said.

According to the release, he was caught crossing large bundles in the Brownsville area and the bundles tested positive for marijuana.

In all, the bundles weighed 48 pounds, the release stated.

“This operation was successful thanks to the joint efforts from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Flores-Gonzalez was transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.