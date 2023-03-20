BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest tied to last week’s murder of a Cameron Park man.

Juan Carlos Alvarez, 17, was taken into custody Monday morning on charges of first degree murder.

On Tuesday, March 14, authorities found Andrew Lee Torres shot to death in a car.

“It appears that an altercation occurred in the vehicle with an unidentified passenger,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said at the time.

Alvarez is currently booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

