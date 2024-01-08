BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday responded to a residence regarding a suspicious person on the roof of a home, according to the sheriff’s news release.

At around 7 a.m. deputies responded to the 6600 block of Mobile Home Boulevard in Brownsville. The homeowner told deputies she heard footsteps on her roof and a person talking to himself.

Photo courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

The responding deputies heard an unknown person running and jumping fences into neighboring properties, the news release stated.

Additionally, deputies received statements from area residents of someone being on the roofs of their homes.

Photo source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

Deputies located and detained the man on the roof of one of the neighboring homes. He was identified as Adrian Ruiz, 23.

Deputies arrested Ruiz and transported him to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

He is charged with criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.

In addition, Ruiz was also served by deputies with outstanding warrants out of Kenedy County for the smuggling of persons.