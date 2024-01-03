LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an aggravated assault in Los Fresnos on New Year’s Day.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, around 4 a.m. deputies made contact with a 38-year-old man who had a laceration on his forehead.

The man, as well as others at a New Year’s party, pointed out Irineo Gomez, 37, as being the aggressor.

Photo source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The man told deputies Gomez was making obscene and inappropriate jokes in front of guests and children. He also said he told Gomez to stop but instead, Gomez struck him in the forehead with a beer bottle.

Statements from witnesses confirmed the man’s account of events, according to the news release.

Gomez was placed under arrest and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

He is charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.