SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a San Benito man on Saturday for deadly conduct, according to a news release.

Around 7 p.m., Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at the 28000 block of FM 1561 in San Benito regarding a man discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, a 27-year-old man told them his father, Raul Garcia, 52, was intoxicated and became upset with a car parked in front of a neighbor’s residence.

The son told deputies his father went into his house and obtained a firearm.

Garcia’s son said his father walked to the roadway and walked back onto the property where he discharged the firearm at his son’s vehicle.

The son said he was able to wrestle the gun away from Garcia, before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff’s news release said deputies recovered the firearm, a spent casing, and a projectile fragment from the victim’s vehicle

Sheriff deputies located Garcia at another home after he called to report a disturbance with his son.

Deputies arrested Garcia and transported him to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Garcia is charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.