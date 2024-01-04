BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville for allegedly robbing a store clerk and manager at knifepoint.

Adrian Alvarado/Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Adrian Alvarado, 20, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Alvarado allegedly entered a store at the 2200 block of Gregory Avenue in Brownsville and demanded money from a store clerk while brandishing a knife.

The manager of the establishment reported he asked Alvarado what he wanted, which caused Alvarado to put the knife away and leave the establishment riding a bicycle.

Authorities found him several blocks down with a knife. Deputies say he confessed to being at the establishment prior to terminating his interview. Sheriff Deputies recovered the knife as evidence.

Alvarado was transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.