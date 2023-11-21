BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly kicking his wife off the bed and strangling her, authorities said.

Jose Angel Vasquez (Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Jose Angel Vasquez, 33, was charged with assault to impede breath/circulation, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 18, authorities responded to an assault at a residence on Port Isabel Road. At the scene, a woman told deputies her common-law husband, identified as Vasquez, had assaulted her.

She further reported to deputies that the incident had occurred at their residence on Florencia Avenue, the release stated.

Vasquez had woke her up by kicking her off the bed and strangling her. The woman was able to escape to a relative’s home, according to the release.

Deputies went to the residence the victim had reported on and found Vasquez. He was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.