RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home, authorities said.

Eriberto Olmeda was charged with burglary of a habitation, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10 deputies responded to the 28000 block of Alfaro Road regarding a burglary.

At the scene, the victim told police that his neighbor saw a vehicle with two suspects on his property. The neighbor followed the vehicle and was able to provide a license plate and description of the suspects.

According to the release, the suspects stole jewelry and clothing from the home.

During the investigation, the neighbor was able to identify Olmeda as one of the suspects in the burglary in a photo line-up.

An arrest warrant against Olmeda was obtained by investigators.

On Monday, Oct. 23 deputies arrested Olmeda. He was booked into the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.