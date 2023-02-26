SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriffs took a man into custody for an aggravated assault that occurred in December 2022.

Osvaldo Valentin Balderas, 25, was arrested on Feb. 22 on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated assault family member and terroristic threat, a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza states.

On Dec. 10, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated assault at the 2300 block of Ed Palmer Drive. When deputies arrived, the woman stated, Balderas had threatened to kill her and assaulted her father with a sharp metal object.

According to the release, the woman told Balderas to leave the residence but he broke a window and opened a door.

“In the course of the assault, Balderas attempted to stab a neighbor of the victim as well,” Garza said in the release. “After a thorough investigation, CCSO Investigators were able to obtain corroborating evidence and secure three arrest warrants.”

On Feb. 22, Cameron County Sheriiffs and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force obtained an arrest warrant on Balderas and took him into custody.

In addition, Balderas had another warrant from Cameron County for possession of a controlled substance, the release states.

Balderas was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.