HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies took a man into custody after he told his parole officer he took 14 sleeping pills, authorities said.

Adrian Garcia, 41, was arrested Thursday for an active warrant of a parole violation for arson from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

According to the release, deputies were notified to do a welfare check by Garcia’s parole officer after Garcia told him he took 14 sleeping pills.

When authorities arrived at the 1110 block of Executive Drive, they made contact with Garcia who was not displaying any abnormal behavior, according to the sheriff’s office.

“After conducting a walkthrough of Garcia’s residence, the deputies did not find any empty pill bottles nor any signs that Garcia had taken any medications,” Garza said in the release.

Garcia was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and later received medical clearance from the medical staff, the release stated.

Garcia is currently waiting extradition, deputies said.