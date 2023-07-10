BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding a stolen vehicle entering the Cameron County line.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was reported stolen on July 3 by the Brownsville Police Department.

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The next day, authorities received a hit on one of their FLOCK Safety Automatic License Plate Readers in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the Combes area to search for the stolen truck, a gold color 2010 GMC Terrain.

Deputies located the truck at a gas station in the Combes area. The driver was identified as Domingo Gonzalez, who was detained while exiting the gas station.

Gonzalez told deputies he had permission to borrow and operate the vehicle, but upon further investigation, the owner of the vehicle told authorities Gonzalez was not allowed to operate the vehicle.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.