CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after authorities say he fired shots at a person.

According to a release, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Villa Los Pinos Subdivision in reference to a shooting on Friday.

Deputies located a suspect in a vehicle, who then fled on foot.

After a short chase, deputies arrested the suspect, Moises Bermea, 35. He was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies learned Bermea fired shots at a victim.

This investigation is ongoing.