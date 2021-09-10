CCSO: Man arrested after making ‘terroristic’ threats at officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after threatening a peace officer.

Hector M. Gutierrez, 20, got into a verbal argument in the parking lot of a courthouse when Cameron County Deputies were notified of the incident.

Deputies were advised of a “verbal disturbance” between a man and woman.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat on a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

The 20-year-old man has been booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories

More Community Stories