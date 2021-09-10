CCSO: Man arrested after making ‘terroristic’ threats at officer

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after threatening a peace officer.

Hector M. Gutierrez, 20, got into a verbal argument in the parking lot of a courthouse when Cameron County Deputies were notified of the incident.

Deputies were advised of a “verbal disturbance” between a man and woman.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat on a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

The 20-year-old man has been booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.