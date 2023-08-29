BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after punching and kicking his wife in the face, authorities said.

Alexis Pompa, 29, was arrested on charges of assault family violence, interference with emergency call, obstruction/retaliation and two counts of assault on a public servant and resist arrest/search/transport.

On Aug. 28, deputies responded to a residence on Avenida Delia in Cameron Park regarding a 911 that was hung up, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they approached a man, identified as Pompa, who they say was highly intoxicated, uncooperative and belligerent. Pompa asked deputies “who called you?” the release stated.

Deputies asked Pompa if there was anybody else inside the residence and he responded “No, just me”, but they overheard a woman’s voice from inside.

Deputies attempted to enter the home but Pompa began blocking the entry by closing the door. A brief struggle began, and deputies utilized a chemical agent to subdue Pompa.

Once inside, the woman told deputies she was punched and kicked in the face by Pompa. She said she tried to call 911 but he grabbed her phone and ended the call.

Deputies said when Pompa was being placed inside the unit, a struggle began which resulted in a deputy being assaulted by Pompa. The deputy had minor injuries and Pompa was placed inside the unit.

Pompa was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.