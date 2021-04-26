CCSO: Man arrested after deputies discover cockfighting ring

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

San Benito, Texas (KVEO)—A man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies received information about the existence of a cockfighting ring in San Benito.

Making Headlines: Single pill cure for COVID-19 could be available this year

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies arrested the organizer and property owner and charged him with a state jail felony.

Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

A spectator with an outstanding warrant was also arrested.

Veteran opens dream restaurant in La Feria during pandemic

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday