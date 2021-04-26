CCSO: Man arrested after deputies discover cockfighting ring

San Benito, Texas (KVEO)—A man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies received information about the existence of a cockfighting ring in San Benito.
According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies arrested the organizer and property owner and charged him with a state jail felony.
Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office
A spectator with an outstanding warrant was also arrested.
The investigation remains ongoing.