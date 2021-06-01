CCSO: Man arrested after car chase

Editor’s note: This story had been updated with new information.

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man early Tuesday morning following a multiple agency car chase that ended in when the car rolled over.

The chase began in San Benito when the driver ran two stop signs in front of a police officer.

CCSO continued the pursuit as he entered the Rancho Viejo area. The car then rolled over several times by the Business 77 exit near San Benito.

Deputies and Rancho Viejo Police arrested Ruben Jeffery Guajardo on the charge of evading arrest.

Ruben Jeffrey Guajardo PHOTO: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza via Twitter.

Garza tweeted that no injuries were reported, and Guajardo was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.