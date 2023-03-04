BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an Xbox and other items from a residence in January.

Juan Ismael Moreno, 29, was taken into custody on Friday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza states.

On Jan. 17, deputies arrived at the 2300 block of Magdalena Avenue where owners reported an Xbox video game system, drum set and BB gun were taken from the home.

Deputies identified Moreno as the suspect who broke into the residence and took the victim’s property, the release states.

Moreno was arrested and taken to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.