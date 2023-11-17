BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly providing drugs and alcohol to a 13-year-old girl before he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release

Oscar Francisco Vela, 21, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 5, authorities responded to a complaint that stated a man, identified as Vela, had sexual contact with her 13-year-old daughter.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Vela would provide drugs and alcohol to the girl and would perform sexual acts on her, the release stated.

On Thursday, deputies located Vela at his residence and he provided a full confession to authorities.

He was later transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.