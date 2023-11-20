BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife during an argument, authorities said.

Hugo Antonio Moreno (Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Hugo Antonio Moreno, 33, was charged with assault family violence impede breath/circulation, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 17 authorities responded to an assault at a residence in Brownsville. At the scene, a man, identified as Moreno, told deputies his wife had slapped and scratched him during an argument.

When deputies spoke with the wife, she said Moreno cornered her in the laundry room during the argument, choked her and pinned her to the washing machine, the release stated.

She added the choking was making it hard for her to breathe, therefore she had no choice but to defend herself by slapping and scratching him in the face.

Moreno was then booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.