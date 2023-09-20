LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for allegedly hitting his child while in an argument with his wife, authorities say.

On Monday deputies responded to the FM 1500 area in Laureles in reference to a family disturbance.

The sheriff’s news release said deputies made contact with the witness and took her statement. The woman said she was in a verbal argument with her husband, Fabian Rodriguez, 25.

According to the release, Rodriguez came back highly intoxicated after allegedly spending all day with his friends watching football games.

Rodriguez became highly irate as his wife confronted him on his whereabouts. He then grabbed their 1-year-old child in an aggressive manner, the sheriff said.

While the couple argued, Rodriguez attempted to get his phone back from his wife and instead, he struck the child in the face causing him a laceration.

Deputies were able to confirm the facts of what happened and placed Rodriguez under arrest.

He was charged with injury to a child/reckless bodily injury to a child. The child was evaluated and did not suffer further injuries, according to the release.

Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.