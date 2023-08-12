LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A Los Fresnos father was arrested Saturday after admitting to falling asleep on, and shaking his 3-week-old twins, authorities announced.

Gerardo Alcocer, 28, was arrested on two counts of injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency, impairment or bodily injury, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

On July 28, authorities were contacted by the Driscoll Children’s Hospital in reference to a 3-week-old infant who was admitted with signs of physical abuse and “non accidental internal injuries,” the release stated.

Investigators discovered that another 3-week-old infant was also admitted to the same hospital, and was the fraternal twin of the child from the first report. Both of the infants displayed the same types of injuries.

After several interviews with family members, Alcocer, the children’s father, admitted to “inadvertently sleeping on top of the infants,” the sheriff’s office stated.

According to the release, Alcocer said they became unresponsive, and he shook them to make them respond. Based on the evidence, investigators were able to secure a warrant for his arrest.

He was taken into custody Saturday without incident and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.