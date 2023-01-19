HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen.

On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery.

According to a press release from CCSO, there was an individual peeking through one of the windows of the business before deputies arrived to the scene.

At around 9:20 p.m., a man between 18 to 20 years old entered the business, demanding money.

The man was wearing dark clothing with a dark mask covering his face while brandishing a knife, the press release stated.

As the owner was calling the police, the man fled the scene, and she was unable to see the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Upon investigation, deputies discovered the suspect may have fled in a gray BMW vehicle towards La Feria.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery attempt is asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.