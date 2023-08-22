LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday reported an assault in La Feria.

The sheriff’s Facebook post said deputies responded to a 911 call in the Parker Road area where a woman said she was assaulted by her brother. He was identified as Miguel Guillen, 51.

She told deputies her brother bit a part of her finger off.

When deputies interviewed the woman, they observed that she was missing part of the pinky finger on her right hand.

She also told deputies that she witnessed her brother assault their 73-year-old father and attempted to separate them. That is when Guillen assaulted his sister by biting off the tip of her finger.

The father was interviewed by deputies and corroborated the statement provided by his daughter that Guillen was punching him on the head several times for no reason.

Guillen was arrested inside the residence and charged with aggravated assault, assault family violence, and injury to elderly/child/disabled.

Guillen was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of the case is ongoing.