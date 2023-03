CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are responding to an inmate disturbance that occurred at a Cameron County jail Monday night.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, a Correctional Emergency Response Team was activated at the Cameron County Old County Jail in Brownsville.

Garza stated there are no injuries reported and an active investigation is underway.

