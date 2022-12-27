OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.
“A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All inmates are accounted for and pose no danger to the community, the sheriff’s office stated.
ValleyCentral is on the scene.
This is a developing story.
Previous escapes from Cameron County custody
Recent escapes include the following, according to news archives:
- April 20, 2009, an inmate escaped from the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center after he was released while wearing the bracelet of another inmate who was scheduled for release, local news archives show.
- June 6, 2017, an inmate escaped from custody while being taken to the dentist. Using a shank made from a toothbrush and razor, inmate Miguel Garcia reportedly slashed the transportation officer’s neck, took the service gun, swam a resaca and killed a Brownsville man in front of the man’s family and friends. The inmate then stole the family’s 2014 Hyundai Elantra and fled. After a high-speed pursuit ended in the San Benito area, the inmate was shot by law enforcement, was seriously injured and died at a Harlingen hosptial.