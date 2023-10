BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, authorities said.

According to a post from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was found unresponsive early Saturday morning.

A Justice of the Peace pronounced the inmate dead and ordered an autopsy, the post states.

The Texas Rangers will conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.